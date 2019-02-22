Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp Inc. 50.22M 2.71 11.92M 1.35 12.01 Summit Financial Group Inc. 84.97M 3.68 28.07M 2.13 9.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Summit Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Colony Bankcorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Summit Financial Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp Inc. 23.74% 10.7% 0.8% Summit Financial Group Inc. 33.04% 11.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Colony Bankcorp Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.42. In other hand, Summit Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.74 which is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp Inc. pays out $0.2 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.25%. On the other side Summit Financial Group Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share. It’s dividend yield is 2.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Colony Bankcorp Inc. and Summit Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.5% and 34.9% respectively. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Colony Bankcorp Inc. -5.54% -7.69% -10.02% 1.89% 14.49% 10.96% Summit Financial Group Inc. -2.8% -1.49% -17.37% -23.89% -24.32% -22.3%

For the past year Colony Bankcorp Inc. has 10.96% stronger performance while Summit Financial Group Inc. has -22.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Summit Financial Group Inc. beats Colony Bankcorp Inc.