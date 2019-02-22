Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Comparison side by side

Both Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) and HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System Inc. 552.05M 5.09 172.88M 2.16 17.47 HomeStreet Inc. 436.44M 1.73 40.03M 1.34 18.10

In table 1 we can see Columbia Banking System Inc. and HomeStreet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HomeStreet Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Columbia Banking System Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Columbia Banking System Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System Inc. 31.32% 7.3% 1.1% HomeStreet Inc. 9.17% 8.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Banking System Inc. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HomeStreet Inc.’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1 per share which is subject to 2.6% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for HomeStreet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc. and HomeStreet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 HomeStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Columbia Banking System Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 17.31%. Meanwhile, HomeStreet Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 24.78%. Based on the data given earlier, HomeStreet Inc. is looking more favorable than Columbia Banking System Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Columbia Banking System Inc. and HomeStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.1% and 83.4% respectively. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of HomeStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Columbia Banking System Inc. -7.06% 1.45% -8.95% -13.41% -17.01% -12.64% HomeStreet Inc. -8.87% -9.17% -14.28% -16.63% -19.27% -16.2%

For the past year Columbia Banking System Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than HomeStreet Inc.

Summary

Columbia Banking System Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors HomeStreet Inc.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.