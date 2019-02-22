Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Position Maintained by Bainco International Investors; James Investment Research Trimmed Its Stake in Tenneco (TEN) by $1.46 Million as Shares Declined

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 37.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 64,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 238,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.45 million, up from 173,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 22.08M shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell; 23/05/2018 – Sky’s Gilbert `Reasonably Ambivalent’ About Comcast, Fox Choice; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 60.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 34,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,892 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $965,000, down from 57,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 442,621 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 48.64% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE TWO INDEPENDENT, PUBLIC COS. WITH PURCHASE OF; 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco is Buying Federal-Mogul From Icahn Enterprises L.P. for a Total Consideration of $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS REPORTING SEGMENT CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $11.13 million activity. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21M was sold by COHEN DAVID L. $38,887 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK ARTHUR R on Friday, September 21. Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Thursday, January 24.