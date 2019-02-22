Community Bank Increased Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lifted Its Holding in Infosys LTD Sponsored Adr (INFY) by $1.02 Million as Shares Declined

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr (INFY) by 88.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 102,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,050 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.22M, up from 115,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 6.91M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 22/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 6; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – Infosys Foreign Source Income Not Taxable, Again: N.J. Court; 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks

Community Bank increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 3.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,119 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.98M, up from 127,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 2.94M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM releases AI dataset to reduce bias – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget IBM. Microsoft Is a Better Dividend Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM announces $700M Santander deal, $25M initiative – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Small Victory, Finally! – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why IBM will invest billions at SUNY Poly campus on augmented intelligence research – Albany Business Review” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maryland-based Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 5,418 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability has 13,947 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stillwater Invest Management Limited Liability accumulated 1,493 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability owns 929,270 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Capital Counsel Inc reported 0.88% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 43,801 are held by Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Company. Spinnaker Trust invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 9,954 are owned by Mai Cap Mngmt. Pacific Global Inv Management owns 0.3% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,809 shares. Asset Inc invested in 0.49% or 68,278 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 477,867 shares. 1.20 million were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys.

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fmsci Europe Etf (VGK) by 82,676 shares to 17,930 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,523 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673. Swedish Joseph had bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838. Shares for $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72M and $124.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,398 shares to 10,647 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Infosys Recognized Among the Top Three Employers in Europe and Middle East – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019.