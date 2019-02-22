Comparing of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Both Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 469.17M 0.09 12.28M -0.86 0.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 400.99M 2.04 22.05M 0.42 52.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation -2.62% -7.9% -2.2% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 5.50% 3.9% 2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.15 shows that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.5, with potential upside of 13.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.7% and 97.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.7% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.13% are Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation -10.7% -14.09% -46.67% -62.72% -70.57% -69.03% Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -3.32% -6.06% -15.15% -5.9% -5.7% -7.73%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.