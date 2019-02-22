Comparing of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) and CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) and CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ:CYTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.36M -1.42 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 56.70 14.84M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -162% CytRx Corporation 0.00% -68.2% -35.3%

Risk & Volatility

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. CytRx Corporation on the other hand, has 1.63 beta which makes it 63.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. CytRx Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.3% and 8.8% respectively. 4.65% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.11% -19.39% -42.37% -69.69% -86.85% -84.37% CytRx Corporation -2.63% -30% -47.67% -58.53% -71.14% -66.87%

For the past year ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.