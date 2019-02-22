Comparing of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 5.21M 116.21 58.14M -1.04 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. N/A 0.00 65.49M -2.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -1,115.93% -34% -30.7% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.8 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and has 11.9 Quick Ratio. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.25 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 98.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.6% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.4% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -2.02% -25.02% -32.69% -29.32% 5.8% -4.89% Forty Seven Inc. -0.43% 42.31% 34.16% 0% 0% 22.92%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Forty Seven Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.