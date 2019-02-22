Comparing of Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)

As Electric Utilities companies, Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Americas S.A. 12.08B 0.93 837.83M 0.73 11.89 Atlantic Power Corporation 311.60M 0.90 29.00M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Enel Americas S.A. and Atlantic Power Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Enel Americas S.A. and Atlantic Power Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Americas S.A. 6.94% 13% 3.6% Atlantic Power Corporation -9.31% 163.4% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.64 beta means Enel Americas S.A.’s volatility is 36.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Atlantic Power Corporation’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enel Americas S.A. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Atlantic Power Corporation has 1.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atlantic Power Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enel Americas S.A.

Dividends

Enel Americas S.A. pays out $0.01 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.07%. Meanhile, Atlantic Power Corporation’s yearly dividend is $0.02 per share and 0.63% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enel Americas S.A. and Atlantic Power Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 53.4%. Insiders held roughly 62% of Enel Americas S.A.’s shares. Competitively, Atlantic Power Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enel Americas S.A. -0.12% 5.6% 21.77% -7.67% -9.88% -22.38% Atlantic Power Corporation -1.37% 0% 0.47% 0.47% -13.6% -8.09%

For the past year Enel Americas S.A.’s stock price has bigger decline than Atlantic Power Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Enel Americas S.A. beats Atlantic Power Corporation.

Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, it had 11,014 megawatts of installed capacity and 14.1 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis AmÃ©ricas S.A. and changed its name to Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. in December 2016. Enel AmÃ©ricas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.