Comparing of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Both Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eyenovia Inc. N/A 0.00 13.23M -1.43 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 N/A 3.00 4.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eyenovia Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eyenovia Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -66.2% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eyenovia Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 9.72%. About 14.8% of Eyenovia Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eyenovia Inc. 12.04% 1.59% -23.66% -52.32% 0% -59.68% Zealand Pharma A/S -2.22% -3.57% -23.18% -13.76% -1.71% -2.79%

For the past year Eyenovia Inc. was more bearish than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Zealand Pharma A/S beats Eyenovia Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.