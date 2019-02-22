Comparing of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.73% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.21% 1.5% 0% 0% 0% 1.58% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 1.08% 2.5% -5.12% -3.82% -9.02% -7.75%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has 1.58% stronger performance while Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has -7.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 1 of the 1 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.