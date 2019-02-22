Comparing of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 2.04M 0.06 178.25 Forum Merger II Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.27% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.22% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.59% 1.4% 2.42% 4.21% 3.67% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.41% 0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.25%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.