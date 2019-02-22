Comparing of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|2.04M
|0.06
|178.25
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 67.27% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.22% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.59%
|1.4%
|2.42%
|4.21%
|3.67%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.41%
|0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.25%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.