Comparing of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00 Sogou Inc. 1.12B 2.06 98.78M 0.21 27.76

Table 1 demonstrates Qutoutiao Inc. and Sogou Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Qutoutiao Inc. and Sogou Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sogou Inc. 8.82% 8.9% 6.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Qutoutiao Inc. and Sogou Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sogou Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Qutoutiao Inc. shares and 28% of Sogou Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Sogou Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Qutoutiao Inc. -2.67% -26.31% 0% 0% 0% -72.64% Sogou Inc. -4.35% -4.35% -21.53% -51.51% -48.93% -48.66%

For the past year Qutoutiao Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Sogou Inc.

Summary

Sogou Inc. beats Qutoutiao Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.