Comparing of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RARX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

We are comparing Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 63.89M -2.27 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 117.10M 0.65 39.69M -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.3% -64.8% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc -33.89% -50.1% -13.6%

Liquidity

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. On the competitive side is, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 55.6%. Insiders owned 5.62% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.73% 27.68% 40.85% 110.51% 129.73% 107.29% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc -15.03% -19% -47.15% -64.67% -70.72% -68.29%

For the past year Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.