Comparing of Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) and FS Investment Corporation (:)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and FS Investment Corporation (:), both competing one another are Diversified Investments companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust 44.86M 14.02 42.30M 2.90 13.17 FS Investment Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.54 11.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sabine Royalty Trust and FS Investment Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Sabine Royalty Trust’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than FS Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and FS Investment Corporation (:)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 94.29% 822.6% 583.5% FS Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Sabine Royalty Trust pays out an annual dividend of $2.78 per share while its dividend yield is 6.47%. FS Investment Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.2% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.81% of FS Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Sabine Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.75% of FS Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabine Royalty Trust 1.38% -2.05% -11.01% -19.96% -11.32% -14.3% FS Investment Corporation 1.34% -8.39% -17.61% -21.31% -22.3% -16.49%

For the past year Sabine Royalty Trust’s stock price has smaller decline than FS Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Sabine Royalty Trust beats FS Investment Corporation.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.