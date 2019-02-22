Comparing of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 273.90M 35.15 245.02M -3.75 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -89.46% -33.7% -19.5% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -205.3% -95.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on the other hand, has 2.08 beta which makes it 108.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.5. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $203.17, while its potential upside is 48.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.3% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders owned 5.7% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -5.15% -14.76% -12.41% 25.28% 128.59% 120.7% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -22.22% -29.27% -52.19% -70.92% -60.05% -62.39%

For the past year Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.