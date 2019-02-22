Comparing of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

We will be comparing the differences between United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics Corporation 1.71B 2.98 542.90M 14.02 7.74 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 36.81M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates United Therapeutics Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of United Therapeutics Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics Corporation 31.75% 22.1% 17.3% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -22%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta indicates that United Therapeutics Corporation is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 26.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 26.2. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for United Therapeutics Corporation and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.30% for United Therapeutics Corporation with consensus target price of $115.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Therapeutics Corporation -8.13% -6.91% -10.66% -3.58% -20.84% -26.66% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.51% -22.59% -18.46% -5.92% 41.96% 31.4%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has -26.66% weaker performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 31.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors United Therapeutics Corporation beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.