Comparing of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Both Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 808.76M 1.73 159.90M 4.65 8.72 Stewart Information Services Corporation 1.91B 0.53 47.52M 1.88 21.98

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation. Stewart Information Services Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Stewart Information Services Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 19.77% 33.2% 10.3% Stewart Information Services Corporation 2.49% 7.7% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stewart Information Services Corporation’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. dividend pay is $0.58 per share with 1.42% dividend yield annually. Meanhile, Stewart Information Services Corporation’s yearly dividend is $1.2 per share and 2.8% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.8% and 89.4%. Insiders owned 6.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -7.66% -8.86% -8.86% 12.29% 58.17% 48.63% Stewart Information Services Corporation -1.55% -1.92% -8.51% -5.26% 2.53% -2.1%

For the past year Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has 48.63% stronger performance while Stewart Information Services Corporation has -2.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Stewart Information Services Corporation on 9 of the 14 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.