Comparison of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 6.80M 30.60 83.10M -1.81 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.60M -0.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -1,222.06% -72.9% -32.3% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -69.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.65 beta indicates that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -1.31 beta is the reason why it is 231.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Its rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.5% and 10.7%. Insiders held 3.3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 2.06% -10.1% -55.5% -25.21% -12.75% -11.88% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -28.54% -48.11% -51.34% -64.27% -85.5% -83.04%

For the past year Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has stronger performance than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.