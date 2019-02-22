Comparison of Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Both Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioScience Inc. 4.76M 2.88 10.37M -24.28 0.00 iBio Inc. N/A 20.69 17.51M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aytu BioScience Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aytu BioScience Inc. and iBio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioScience Inc. -217.86% -95.5% -46.2% iBio Inc. 0.00% -164.6% -44.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 4.74 shows that Aytu BioScience Inc. is 374.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, iBio Inc.’s beta is 0.34 which is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.9% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.7% of iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.6% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 45.3% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aytu BioScience Inc. -9.16% -17.34% -69.82% -85.57% -98.22% -97.94% iBio Inc. -7.69% -8.86% -13.25% -45.86% -52% -59.35%

For the past year Aytu BioScience Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.