Comparison of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 191.87 92.73M -2.47 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. N/A 0.00 36.05M -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Gamida Cell Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 48.91% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.13% -13.51% -35.55% -58.3% -56.89% -52.79% Gamida Cell Ltd. -24.27% 21.94% 0% 0% 0% 38.27%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.79% weaker performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has 38.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.