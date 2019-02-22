Comparison of Bovie Medical Corporation (BVX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bovie Medical Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 3.72B 16.90 1.13B 9.78 50.95

In table 1 we can see Bovie Medical Corporation and Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Bovie Medical Corporation and Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bovie Medical Corporation 0.00% 171.5% 130.9% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 30.38% 14.2% 12.1%

Risk & Volatility

Bovie Medical Corporation has a -0.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bovie Medical Corporation is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.5. Intuitive Surgical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bovie Medical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bovie Medical Corporation and Intuitive Surgical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bovie Medical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Intuitive Surgical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $599.38 average target price and a 9.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.6% of Bovie Medical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.7% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Bovie Medical Corporation shares. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bovie Medical Corporation 2.4% 12.77% 4.93% 82.83% 154.04% 178.46% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -6.17% -8.72% -8.08% 1.51% 29.79% 36.49%

For the past year Bovie Medical Corporation was more bullish than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Bovie Medical Corporation.

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue. It also offers electrosurgical disposables comprising Resistick II, a proprietary coating applied to stainless steel that resist eschar during surgery; and disposable laparoscopic electrodes for use by physicians in the areas of gynecology, general surgery, and urology. In addition, the company provides battery operated cauteries for precise hemostasis in ophthalmology; nerve locator stimulator primarily used for identifying motor nerves in hand and facial reconstructive surgery; penlights for use in physician offices; and specialty lighting instruments for use in ophthalmology, as well as distributes specialty lighting instruments for general surgery, hip replacement surgery, and endotracheal tubes placement. Further, it develops J-Plasma, a patented helium-based plasma surgical product, as well as designs, develops, and manufactures electrosurgical equipment by producing equipment for medical device manufacturers through original equipment manufacturing agreements. Bovie Medical Corporation markets its products to distributors under own brands, such as Bovie, IDS, ICON, and DERM, as well as under a private label. The company was formerly known as An-Con Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Bovie Medical Corporation in October 1998. Bovie Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.