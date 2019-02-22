Comparison of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

As Biotechnology businesses, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 23.25M -0.30 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 9.69M 7.21 51.38M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -30.7% -28.7% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -530.24% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 96.08% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 9.82%. Insiders owned 9.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.23% are Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.93% 2.9% -42.65% -36.17% 18.9% 20% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.09% -9.42% -14.23% -9.66% -35.18% -36.46%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20% stronger performance while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.