Comparison of CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in CBIZ Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ Inc. 922.00M 1.25 61.57M 1.15 17.16 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 7.79B 1.20 963.10M 15.98 11.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CBIZ Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CBIZ Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CBIZ Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ Inc. 6.68% 11.8% 5.6% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 12.36% 45.9% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

CBIZ Inc. has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CBIZ Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Alliance Data Systems Corporation is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CBIZ Inc.

Dividends

On the other side, $2.28 per share with a dividend yield of 1.31% for Alliance Data Systems Corporation. No dividend is paid out for CBIZ Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CBIZ Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 3 4 2.50

Meanwhile, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s consensus price target is $259.33, while its potential upside is 51.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of CBIZ Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.5% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.2% of CBIZ Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBIZ Inc. -6.21% -10.66% -17.24% -8% 31.87% 28.03% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -10.66% -15.89% -24.64% -19.43% -22.99% -29.38%

For the past year CBIZ Inc. has 28.03% stronger performance while Alliance Data Systems Corporation has -29.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats CBIZ Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

CBIZ, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers health benefits consulting, employee benefits consulting and brokerage, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan advisory, payroll, human capital advisory, actuarial, life insurance, and other services. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.