Comparison of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.45 0.00 Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 1.78B 0.59 233.67M 5.90 3.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy Inc. 0.00% -3.8% -1.8% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 13.13% 39.1% 24.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. pays out a $0.15 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.69% dividend yield. On the other side Mammoth Energy Services Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share. It’s dividend yield is 0.52%.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 72.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.1% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% are Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cenovus Energy Inc. 1.49% -18.5% -16.78% -24.42% -20.99% -17.96% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. -15.46% -23.95% -21.48% -42.08% 21.33% 8.35%

For the past year Cenovus Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Mammoth Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. beats Cenovus Energy Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in Canada. Its Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. The companyÂ’s Conventional segment engages in the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. This segment also holds the carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project at Weyburn; and has a land base with production in the Deep Basin, including a liquids-rich natural gas fairway in Alberta and British Columbia. Its Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.