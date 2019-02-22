Comparison of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and RTI Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Both Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and RTI Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 9.19M 0.90 31.52M -0.31 0.00 RTI Surgical Inc. 280.46M 1.02 14.04M -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and RTI Surgical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and RTI Surgical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. -342.98% -155.2% -97.2% RTI Surgical Inc. -5.01% -7.8% -4%

Volatility and Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s -0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 172.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, RTI Surgical Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RTI Surgical Inc. are 3.6 and 1.4 respectively. RTI Surgical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and RTI Surgical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.7% and 78.8% respectively. 31.75% are Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of RTI Surgical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% 7.7% -20.41% -41.92% -88.46% -89.39% RTI Surgical Inc. -5.76% -16.38% -11.69% -17.26% -12.67% -4.15%

For the past year RTI Surgical Inc. has weaker performance than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

RTI Surgical Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.