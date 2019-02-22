Comparison of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

We will be comparing the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 442.06M 7.09 66.32M 3.12 24.43 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 78.86M 7.17 132.67M -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15.00% 6.1% 4.9% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -168.23% 0% -36.2%

Volatility & Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.47. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.7 and 8.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.9 and 2.8 respectively. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 5.43% for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. with average price target of $84. Competitively the average price target of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26, which is potential 386.89% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 0% respectively. 38.87% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.31% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. -7.11% 8.86% -7.26% -7.68% -2.83% -3.25% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.73% -19.21% -34.22% -43.79% -27.78% -27.63%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.