Comparison of Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clovis Oncology Inc. 82.08M 15.53 320.63M -2.97 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 18.04M 13.36 40.19M -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clovis Oncology Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clovis Oncology Inc. -390.63% -105.1% -39.2% Tocagen Inc. -222.78% -71.6% -46.1%

Liquidity

9 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clovis Oncology Inc. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Tocagen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 30.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $31.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clovis Oncology Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 31% respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.6% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clovis Oncology Inc. 26.26% 35.05% -38.46% -49.19% -63.47% -68.04% Tocagen Inc. -1.47% 5.39% 3.76% 31.85% 19.68% 24%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has -68.04% weaker performance while Tocagen Inc. has 24% stronger performance.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.