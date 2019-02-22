Comparison of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun Incorporated 607.38M 0.79 17.85M 0.41 91.06 Elbit Systems Ltd. 3.62B 1.55 275.03M 5.76 21.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ducommun Incorporated and Elbit Systems Ltd. Elbit Systems Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun Incorporated. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ducommun Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ducommun Incorporated and Elbit Systems Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun Incorporated 2.94% 7.2% 2.9% Elbit Systems Ltd. 7.60% 14.3% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ducommun Incorporated’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ducommun Incorporated are 2.3 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Elbit Systems Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Ducommun Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Elbit Systems Ltd.

Dividends

Elbit Systems Ltd. offers an annual dividend of $1.76 per share, bundled with 1.32% dividend yield. Ducommun Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ducommun Incorporated and Elbit Systems Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Elbit Systems Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Ducommun Incorporated is $46.5, with potential upside of 10.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.7% of Ducommun Incorporated shares and 6.2% of Elbit Systems Ltd. shares. Ducommun Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.7% of Elbit Systems Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ducommun Incorporated -3.9% -14.76% -3.68% 6.41% 37.79% 32.51% Elbit Systems Ltd. -0.24% -0.83% -3.81% -3.44% -9.26% -7.74%

For the past year Ducommun Incorporated has 32.51% stronger performance while Elbit Systems Ltd. has -7.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Elbit Systems Ltd. beats Ducommun Incorporated on 11 of the 15 factors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; helmet mounted systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; intelligence and cyber systems; and electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various government and defense and homeland security contractors. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.