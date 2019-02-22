Comparison of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy Corporation 24.52B 2.66 2.65B 3.96 22.86 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Duke Energy Corporation and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy Corporation 10.81% 6.9% 2.1% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Duke Energy Corporation pays out an annual dividend of $3.63 per share while its dividend yield is 4.09%. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Duke Energy Corporation and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy Corporation 0 5 0 2.00 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00

Duke Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $88.2, while its potential downside is -1.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Duke Energy Corporation and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 are owned by institutional investors at 61.3% and 42.61% respectively. 0.07% are Duke Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.58% are Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duke Energy Corporation 2.19% 6.86% 9.96% 25.5% 2.97% 7.61% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.12% -0.21% -1.23% 1.9% -4.23% -3.4%

For the past year Duke Energy Corporation had bullish trend while Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 had bearish trend.

Summary

Duke Energy Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.