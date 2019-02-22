Comparison of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 238.40M 7.99 86.27M 3.65 20.53 Zosano Pharma Corporation N/A 0.00 32.70M -9.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.19% 20.5% 19.3% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -185.2% -116.3%

Volatility & Risk

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s beta is 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.7 and a Quick Ratio of 23.7. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential is -18.38% at a $80 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 59.7% respectively. About 3.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.97% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.23% -11.4% -17.43% -37.76% 56.9% 27.81% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.74% -9.32% -7.93% -20.18% -68.48% -65.38%

For the past year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.