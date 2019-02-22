Comparison of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

As Biotechnology companies, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esperion Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 179.66M -6.75 0.00 Repligen Corporation 183.70M 13.86 23.16M 0.30 205.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -93.8% -79.2% Repligen Corporation 12.61% 3.9% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.31 shows that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Repligen Corporation’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Esperion Therapeutics Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Repligen Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $63.5, with potential upside of 43.80%. On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential upside is 2.50% and its consensus target price is $59.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 96.6% of Repligen Corporation shares. 14.4% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -10.07% 6.84% 34.61% -3.18% -19.61% Repligen Corporation -4.25% -8.91% 6.94% 39.49% 79.06% 70.67%

For the past year Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -19.61% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 70.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.