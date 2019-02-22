Comparison of Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 6.60 27.94M -1.56 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. N/A 45.65 20.56M -0.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Flex Pharma Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Flex Pharma Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -148.1% -121.3% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -176.2% -124.7%

Volatility & Risk

Flex Pharma Inc.’s 1.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Pulmatrix Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.7 and 4.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. Its rival Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Flex Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares and 20.7% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 21.8% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 0.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -2.35% -24.79% -9.72% -89.98% -88.71% -87.97% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.86% -4.59% -6.24% -35.93% -75.36% -72.74%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has weaker performance than Flex Pharma Inc.

Summary

Pulmatrix Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.