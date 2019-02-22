Comparison of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

This is a contrast between Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. N/A 0.00 65.49M -2.06 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.65M 59.12 99.58M -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forty Seven Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,497.44% -97.7% -82.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 11.9 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forty Seven Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $8.5, while its potential upside is 260.17%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 96.5% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 21.4% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -0.43% 42.31% 34.16% 0% 0% 22.92% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -12.42% -16.16% -14.6% -29.12% -29.12%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has 22.92% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -29.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.