Comparison of Halliburton Company (HAL) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton Company 24.00B 1.14 1.66B 1.09 26.91 Baker Hughes a GE company 22.88B 1.19 195.00M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Halliburton Company and Baker Hughes a GE company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton Company 6.92% 1.9% 0.7% Baker Hughes a GE company 0.85% 0.3% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.11 beta indicates that Halliburton Company is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Baker Hughes a GE company’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Halliburton Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Baker Hughes a GE company are 1.9 and 1.4 respectively. Halliburton Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Baker Hughes a GE company.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Halliburton Company pay is $0.72 per share with a dividend yield of 2.23%. On the other side, $0.72 per share with a dividend yield of 2.71% for Baker Hughes a GE company.

Analyst Ratings

Halliburton Company and Baker Hughes a GE company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton Company 0 1 9 2.90 Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 0 0.00

Halliburton Company’s upside potential currently stands at 57.74% and an $49.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.7% of Halliburton Company shares and 79.2% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Halliburton Company shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Baker Hughes a GE company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halliburton Company -6.84% -19.58% -20.2% -38.82% -32.63% -40.09% Baker Hughes a GE company -6.79% -21.37% -33.39% -37.72% -29.96% -32.77%

For the past year Baker Hughes a GE company has weaker performance than Halliburton Company

Summary

Halliburton Company beats Baker Hughes a GE company on 10 of the 12 factors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps; and installation, maintenance, repair, and testing services. The companyÂ’s Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline services; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment offers integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and oilfield project management and integrated solutions. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.