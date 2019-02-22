Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated N/A 0.00 298.09M -3.88 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.57M -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Insmed Incorporated and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insmed Incorporated and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -81.8% -45.5% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -135% -86.8%

Volatility & Risk

Insmed Incorporated’s 1.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. On the competitive side is, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Insmed Incorporated and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 1 5 2.83 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $30.4, and a 18.89% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.2% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.4% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -10.5% -4.58% -21.07% -43.18% -42.91% -48.59% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.04% -28.5% -56.03% -74.33% -75.32% -76.78%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated was less bearish than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.