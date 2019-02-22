Comparison of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

We are contrasting OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation N/A 0.00 15.21M -0.44 0.00 MediciNova Inc. N/A 0.00 14.68M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OncoCyte Corporation and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of OncoCyte Corporation and MediciNova Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -219% -119.6% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -24.4% -23.1%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, MediciNova Inc.’s Current Ratio is 34.8 and has 34.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.6% of OncoCyte Corporation shares and 24.5% of MediciNova Inc. shares. About 1.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.44% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -8.82% -22.5% -32.61% -45.61% -69.9% -66.67% MediciNova Inc. -11.35% -27.38% -24.4% -4.33% 28.16% 36.48%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation has -66.67% weaker performance while MediciNova Inc. has 36.48% stronger performance.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.