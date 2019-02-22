Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

This is a contrast between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 29.41M 4.36 27.28M -0.99 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 72.48M 11.55 251.26M -5.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. -92.76% -43.7% -32.3% Radius Health Inc. -346.66% -150.2% -65.2%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 188.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.88 beta. Radius Health Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Pfenex Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Radius Health Inc. has an average target price of $43.67, with potential upside of 137.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.4% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.26% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -7.49% -15.08% -26.49% -32.81% 70.22% 43.98% Radius Health Inc. -4.32% -8.54% -15.11% -41.45% -41.81% -49.8%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.