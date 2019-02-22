Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

This is a contrast between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|29.41M
|4.36
|27.28M
|-0.99
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|72.48M
|11.55
|251.26M
|-5.57
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|-92.76%
|-43.7%
|-32.3%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-346.66%
|-150.2%
|-65.2%
Risk & Volatility
Pfenex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 188.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.88 beta. Radius Health Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. Radius Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Pfenex Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively Radius Health Inc. has an average target price of $43.67, with potential upside of 137.47%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 84.4% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.26% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-7.49%
|-15.08%
|-26.49%
|-32.81%
|70.22%
|43.98%
|Radius Health Inc.
|-4.32%
|-8.54%
|-15.11%
|-41.45%
|-41.81%
|-49.8%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.