Comparison of Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) and Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO)

As Gold companies, Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Tahoe Resources Inc. (NYSE:TAHO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold Inc. 426.48M 13.81 88.40M -1.47 0.00 Tahoe Resources Inc. 496.60M 2.29 230.42M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Royal Gold Inc. and Tahoe Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Royal Gold Inc. and Tahoe Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold Inc. -20.73% -5.9% -4.6% Tahoe Resources Inc. -46.40% 0% 0%

Dividends

$0.5 per share with a dividend yield of 0.56% is the annual dividend that Royal Gold Inc. pay. Tahoe Resources Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Royal Gold Inc. and Tahoe Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Tahoe Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Royal Gold Inc.’s average price target is $82.5, while its potential downside is -8.22%. Competitively the average price target of Tahoe Resources Inc. is $7.5, which is potential 106.04% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Tahoe Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Royal Gold Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Royal Gold Inc. and Tahoe Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Royal Gold Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Royal Gold Inc. 6.71% 6.31% 6.35% -14.55% -4.56% -4.94% Tahoe Resources Inc. 0.85% 43.32% 32.09% -33.08% -15.31% -26.1%

For the past year Royal Gold Inc. was less bearish than Tahoe Resources Inc.

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates mines in the Americas. It primarily produces copper, gold, silver, lead/zinc, and natural gas and petroleum, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the Escobal mine property comprising 23.7 million tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves located in southeast Guatemala; La Arena mine property consisting of 54.1 million tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves located in northern PerÃº; and Shahuindo mine comprising 110.3 million tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves located in northern PerÃº. It also holds interest in the Lake Shore Mine assets, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.