Comparison of Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

We will be comparing the differences between Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 53.60M -1.27 0.00 MediciNova Inc. N/A 0.00 14.68M -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vital Therapies Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% -167.4% -132.2% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -24.4% -23.1%

Risk and Volatility

Vital Therapies Inc. is 253.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.53 beta. In other hand, MediciNova Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vital Therapies Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 34.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vital Therapies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vital Therapies Inc. and MediciNova Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Therapies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vital Therapies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,424.39% and an $3.25 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.6% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.5% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.44% are MediciNova Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. -14.66% -22.53% -96.12% -94.88% -94.6% -95.46% MediciNova Inc. -11.35% -27.38% -24.4% -4.33% 28.16% 36.48%

For the past year Vital Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.