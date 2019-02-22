Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $691,920; Scout Investments Boosted Credicorp (BAP) Stake by $457,150; Stock Rose

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) by 77.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 38,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $201,000, down from 49,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Compass Diversified Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 140,913 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has declined 14.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED REPORTS $1.1B IN DEBT FINANCING

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Credicorp (BAP) by 1.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 109,458 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.42 million, up from 107,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Credicorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $239.13. About 195,354 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has risen 4.47% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gpo Fin Banorte (GBOOY) by 33,246 shares to 112,514 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 39,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,315 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 11.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CODI’s profit will be $28.15M for 8.64 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.56% EPS growth.