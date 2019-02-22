Confluence Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW); Atlanta Capital Management Co Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Has Cut as Share Value Declined

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 15,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,432 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.58M, down from 398,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.53. About 1.41M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 3.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 9,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,818 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.31M, up from 290,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.22. About 1.05M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd invested in 0.32% or 43,195 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 17,278 were reported by Atria Invests Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Northern Tru holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 13.85M shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 425,214 were accumulated by Ariel Invests Limited Liability Company. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 279 shares. Rothschild Invest Il invested 0.39% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 20,151 are held by Westpac Bk. Smithfield Com has invested 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Nomura Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 55,316 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 0.1% or 8,799 shares. Rampart Investment Co Lc has invested 0.19% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 10,061 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 38,426 shares to 401,841 shares, valued at $35.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) by 10,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Fr.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.86 million activity. NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM had sold 18,651 shares worth $2.57 million. 108,885 shares were sold by SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, worth $14.50M on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 14,500 shares valued at $1.99M was sold by Hartnett John R..

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’m Using This Dip To Buy Back Into Illinois Tool Works – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Investor Day â€“ The Path to â€œFull Potentialâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kempen Cap Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 24,143 shares. 43,200 were accumulated by Mu Invests Limited. Randolph reported 3.98% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Honeywell has 1.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pinebridge Lp holds 0% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 60,429 shares. Putnam Investments Llc holds 0.06% or 190,709 shares. Hendley stated it has 22,326 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Archford Strategies Lc has 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). American Research And Management Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,455 shares. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi holds 2.05% or 53,386 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc holds 1,938 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $21.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 50,044 shares to 273,581 shares, valued at $23.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 74,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Headwinds seen for beauty stocks – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Estee Lauder (EL) PT Raised to $155 at BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Estee Lauder Companies, The New York Times, Twenty-First Century Fox, Kemet, Illumina, and Computer Programs and â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Midday Stock Market News: Style Stocks Soar as Estee Lauder, Ralph Lauren Report – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 insider sales for $103.51 million activity. 5,671 shares were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL, worth $783,841 on Tuesday, September 4. Freda Fabrizio had sold 150,000 shares worth $21.64M on Thursday, November 15. 15,700 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $2.19 million. $1.05 million worth of stock was sold by TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS on Tuesday, November 6. Demsey John also sold $3.24 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of stock.