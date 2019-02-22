Congress Asset Management Company Lifted Its Mack (CLI) Holding; Edgewood Management Has Boosted Its Cme Group (CME) Stake

Edgewood Management Llc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 9.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc acquired 742,067 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 8.58M shares with $1.46B value, up from 7.84 million last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $63.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $176.67. About 88,675 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 12/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supplies, trade nerves keep CME hogs on the defensive; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8

Congress Asset Management Company increased Mack (CLI) stake by 69.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Congress Asset Management Company acquired 80,630 shares as Mack (CLI)’s stock rose 1.41%. The Congress Asset Management Company holds 196,154 shares with $4.17 million value, up from 115,524 last quarter. Mack now has $2.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 24,889 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has declined 0.09% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $43M; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Rev $139M; 27/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for The Metropolitan Lofts in Downtown Morristown; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Sees FY FFO $1.80/Shr-FFO $1.90/Shr; 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN; 05/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY L.P. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $14.17 million activity. 1,823 shares were sold by Piell Hilda Harris, worth $319,025 on Tuesday, September 4. $2.59 million worth of stock was sold by Tully Sean on Wednesday, December 12. DUFFY TERRENCE A sold $1.89M worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $959,220 was sold by Carey Charles P. Pankau Ronald A. had sold 187 shares worth $35,530. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider Tobin Jack J sold $1.37 million. 5,847 shares valued at $1.14 million were sold by Winkler Julie on Friday, November 16.

Among 11 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. CME Group had 14 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $206 target in Friday, November 16 report. As per Friday, January 11, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of CME in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $204 target in Wednesday, November 28 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, December 4. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, February 15 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2.

Among 4 analysts covering Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mack-Cali Realty had 4 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) on Wednesday, August 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, January 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan downgraded Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) on Friday, October 5 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.25 in 2018Q2.

