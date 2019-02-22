Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 56.96M -2.14 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -23.7% -16.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.5. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 42.9% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has 28.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.69% -3.33% -26.49% 0% 0% -49.57% Kazia Therapeutics Limited -1.21% -9.19% -22.98% -45.92% -21.17% -15.47%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has weaker performance than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.