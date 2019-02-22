Contrasting of AC Immune SA (ACIU) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AC Immune SA N/A 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 0.00 42.82M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights AC Immune SA and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AC Immune SA 0.00% -25.2% -22.4% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. AC Immune SA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.3% of AC Immune SA shares are owned by institutional investors while 51% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders are 51.48%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.6% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AC Immune SA -1.53% 24.15% 37.22% 11.28% -8.75% -14.45% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 5.3% 4.74% 1.02% 48.18% 0% 65.48%

For the past year AC Immune SA has -14.45% weaker performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 65.48% stronger performance.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.