Contrasting of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 62.30M 7.82 86.60M -0.93 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 26.73M -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -139.00% -41.5% -33% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -211% -99.4%

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $16, and a 243.35% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 28.1% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 23.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -4.71% -11.73% -45.95% -52.58% -26.44% -12.13% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -9.4% -24.82% -49.76% -83.74% -86.36% -86.66%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 8 of the 10 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.