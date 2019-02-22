Contrasting of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|62.30M
|7.82
|86.60M
|-0.93
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|26.73M
|-2.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-139.00%
|-41.5%
|-33%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-211%
|-99.4%
Liquidity
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.8. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $16, and a 243.35% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 63% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 28.1% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 23.61% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-4.71%
|-11.73%
|-45.95%
|-52.58%
|-26.44%
|-12.13%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.4%
|-24.82%
|-49.76%
|-83.74%
|-86.36%
|-86.66%
For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was less bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 8 of the 10 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.