Contrasting of Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma Inc. 180.09M 27.52 111.47M -0.65 0.00 Zafgen Inc. N/A 0.00 59.88M -2.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Array BioPharma Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma Inc. -61.90% -56.7% -28.2% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.12 beta indicates that Array BioPharma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Zafgen Inc. on the other hand, has -0.35 beta which makes it 135.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Array BioPharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Zafgen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Array BioPharma Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Array BioPharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.08% and an $25 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Array BioPharma Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 91.5%. Array BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Array BioPharma Inc. -3.14% -9.82% 7.15% -13.46% 42.87% 20.55% Zafgen Inc. 1.79% -49.46% -46.73% -21.8% 33.25% 11.04%

For the past year Array BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.