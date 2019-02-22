Contrasting of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 47.29M 35.90 29.21M -0.68 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. N/A 0.00 41.18M -1.40 0.00

Demonstrates Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -61.77% -59% -50.4% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 283.85% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $69.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.62% of Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% are Intec Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.92% -14.68% -32.71% 22.95% 279.44% 271.2% Intec Pharma Ltd. 10.98% 30.61% 110.41% 72.58% 44.91% 49.13%

For the past year Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intec Pharma Ltd.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Intec Pharma Ltd.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.