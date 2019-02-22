Contrasting of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|174.03M
|47.50
|507.77M
|-9.61
|0.00
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|-291.77%
|-38.8%
|-29.6%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 77.8% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 10.86% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares. Insiders held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|-11.06%
|10.42%
|-17.53%
|-31.81%
|41.72%
|39.54%
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|-12.97%
|-19.62%
|-45.58%
|-49.83%
|0%
|-21.03%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has 39.54% stronger performance while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -21.03% weaker performance.
Summary
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats BeiGene Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.