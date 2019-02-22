Contrasting of Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Both Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) and Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities Inc. 21.38M 0.71 5.42M -2.03 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1.80B 7.99 332.20M 1.06 70.54

Table 1 highlights Creative Realities Inc. and Fortinet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Creative Realities Inc. and Fortinet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities Inc. -25.35% -177.2% -20.4% Fortinet Inc. 18.46% 16.3% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Creative Realities Inc. has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Fortinet Inc. has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Creative Realities Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Fortinet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Fortinet Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Creative Realities Inc. and Fortinet Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortinet Inc. 1 6 3 2.30

Meanwhile, Fortinet Inc.’s consensus price target is $83.88, while its potential downside is -0.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Creative Realities Inc. and Fortinet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.2% are Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Creative Realities Inc. -5.18% -41.32% -56.98% -54.93% -69.51% -67.6% Fortinet Inc. 1.16% -4.06% -14.97% 18.1% 80.35% 70.98%

For the past year Creative Realities Inc. had bearish trend while Fortinet Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Fortinet Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.