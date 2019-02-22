Contrasting of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 10.94M 3.42 34.66M -1.05 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 29.81M 17.02 16.51M 2.40 25.59

Table 1 highlights Curis Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Curis Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. -316.82% -299.1% -59.6% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 55.38% 21.8% 20.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.23 beta means Curis Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 48.4 and has 48.4 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Curis Inc. shares and 59.3% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.27%. Comparatively, 19.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -19.68% -56.68% -53.46% -70.81% -83.59% -80.32% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.07% -3.28% 5.15% 43.88% 42.55% 41.73%

For the past year Curis Inc. had bearish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.